SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders release schedule for next week’s Coffee County Classic

The Lady Raider softball team’s annual Coffee County Classic will be held April 26-27 in Manchester – welcoming 10 other teams in addition to Coffee County for two days of games in two locations – CHS’ Terry Floyd Field and Dave King Park.
There will be a mixture of varsity and junior varsity play.
Here is a look at the full varsity schedule:
FRIDAY APRIL 26
4:30 p.m: Baylor vs. Giles (CHS)
6:20 p.m. Baylor vs. Halls (CHS)
6:20 p.m. Boyd vs. Marion (Dave King #6)
6:20 p.m. Warren vs. Collierville (Dave King #7)
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
10:00 a.m: Halls vs. Chatt (CHS)
10:00 a.m. Baylor vs. Marion (Dave King #6)
11:50 a.m. Boyd vs. Halls (CHS)
11:50 a.m. Baylor vs. Greenbrier (Dave King #6)
1:40 p.m. Giles vs. Coffee
1:40 p.m. Marion vs. Chatt (Dave King #7)
3:30 p.m. Boys vs. Giles (CHS)
3:30 p.m. Greenbrier vs. Halls (Dave King #6)
3:30 p.m. Marion vs. Collierville (Dave King #7)
5:20 p.m. Boys vs. Coffee (CHS)
JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE. FRIDAY, APRIL 26
3:00 p.m. Riverdale vs. Collierville (Dave King #7)
4:20 p.m. Blackman vs. Coffee (Dave King #7)
JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE. SATURDAY, APRIL 27
9:15 a.m. Coffee vs. Collierville
10:35 a.m. Riverdale vs. Greenbrier
12:05 p.m. Blackman vs. Collierville
1:25 p.m. Riverdale vs. Warren
2:50 p .m. Blackman vs. Warren