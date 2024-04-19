Connect with us

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders release schedule for next week’s Coffee County Classic

The Lady Raider softball team’s annual Coffee County Classic will be held April 26-27 in Manchester – welcoming 10 other teams in addition to Coffee County for two days of games in two locations – CHS’ Terry Floyd Field and Dave King Park.

There will be a mixture of varsity and junior varsity play.

Here is a look at the full varsity schedule:

FRIDAY APRIL 26

4:30 p.m: Baylor vs. Giles (CHS)

6:20 p.m. Baylor vs. Halls (CHS)

6:20 p.m. Boyd vs. Marion (Dave King #6)

6:20 p.m. Warren vs. Collierville (Dave King #7)

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

10:00 a.m: Halls vs. Chatt (CHS)

10:00 a.m. Baylor vs. Marion (Dave King #6)

11:50 a.m. Boyd vs. Halls (CHS)

11:50 a.m. Baylor vs. Greenbrier (Dave King #6)

1:40 p.m. Giles vs. Coffee

1:40 p.m. Marion vs. Chatt (Dave King #7)

3:30 p.m. Boys vs. Giles (CHS)

3:30 p.m. Greenbrier vs. Halls (Dave King #6)

3:30 p.m. Marion vs. Collierville (Dave King #7)

5:20 p.m. Boys vs. Coffee (CHS)

JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE. FRIDAY, APRIL 26

3:00 p.m. Riverdale vs. Collierville (Dave King #7)

4:20 p.m. Blackman vs. Coffee (Dave King #7)

JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE. SATURDAY, APRIL 27

9:15 a.m. Coffee vs. Collierville

10:35 a.m. Riverdale vs. Greenbrier

12:05 p.m. Blackman vs. Collierville

1:25 p.m. Riverdale vs. Warren

2:50 p .m. Blackman vs. Warren

