Coffee County Central golf performed well Wednesday – taking 2nd place in an 8 team tournament.

The Raider boys carded a 319 as a team, just 11 strokes off the pace of Cookeville’s 308. The Raiders were well ahead of third place Stone Memorial’s 353.

Three Raiders shot in the 70s for the day. Brady Daugherty knocked in a 76, Noah Costello 77 and Jack Stowe 78, good enough for 2nd, 4th and 5th individually.