Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Election information for March 5, 2024 primary

Published

The following offices will be on the March
County Primary ballot:

Assessor of Property
· County Commissioner District 1-Unexpired 2 year term
· Road Commissioner Seat 2 District 4-Unexpired 2 year term
· Constable Seat 3 Districts 5, 8 & 9-Unexpired 2 year term

County School Board Members:
· Seat 1-Districts 1, 3 and 4
1 for 4 year term
· Seat 2-Districts 2, 6 and 7
2 for 4 year terms
· Seat 3-Districts 5, 8 and 9
2 for 4 year terms

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Municipal Elections:
Manchester City:
· 2 School Board Members-4 year terms
Tullahoma City:
· 3 School Board Members-4 year terms
· 1 School Board Member
Unexpired 2 year term

Early Voting Locations:
Manchester:
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, Tennessee 37355-2456
Tullahoma:
C. D. Stamps Center
810 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
Early Voting Dates
March Primary
February 14-February 27, 2024

Manchester:
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, TN 37355
Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM
Tullahoma:
C.D. Stamps Community Center
810 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Voter registration deadline to be able to vote in the March 2024 Primary is Monday, February 5, 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Individuals wanting to run for the open seats listed above have until noon on December 14, 2023. To find out what is needed to be a candidate find the link here: https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3105/Candidate-Guide-PDF

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023