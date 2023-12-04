Election information for March 5, 2024 primary

The following offices will be on the March
County Primary ballot:
Assessor of Property
· County Commissioner District 1-Unexpired 2 year term
· Road Commissioner Seat 2 District 4-Unexpired 2 year term
· Constable Seat 3 Districts 5, 8 & 9-Unexpired 2 year term
County School Board Members:
· Seat 1-Districts 1, 3 and 4
1 for 4 year term
· Seat 2-Districts 2, 6 and 7
2 for 4 year terms
· Seat 3-Districts 5, 8 and 9
2 for 4 year terms
Municipal Elections:
Manchester City:
· 2 School Board Members-4 year terms
Tullahoma City:
· 3 School Board Members-4 year terms
· 1 School Board Member
Unexpired 2 year term
Early Voting Locations:
Manchester:
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, Tennessee 37355-2456
Tullahoma:
C. D. Stamps Center
810 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
Early Voting Dates
March Primary
February 14-February 27, 2024
Manchester:
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, TN 37355
Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM
Tullahoma:
C.D. Stamps Community Center
810 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Voter registration deadline to be able to vote in the March 2024 Primary is Monday, February 5, 2024.
Individuals wanting to run for the open seats listed above have until noon on December 14, 2023. To find out what is needed to be a candidate find the link here: https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3105/Candidate-Guide-PDF