Election information for March 5, 2024 primary

The following offices will be on the March

County Primary ballot:

Assessor of Property

· County Commissioner District 1-Unexpired 2 year term

· Road Commissioner Seat 2 District 4-Unexpired 2 year term

· Constable Seat 3 Districts 5, 8 & 9-Unexpired 2 year term

County School Board Members:

· Seat 1-Districts 1, 3 and 4

1 for 4 year term

· Seat 2-Districts 2, 6 and 7

2 for 4 year terms

· Seat 3-Districts 5, 8 and 9

2 for 4 year terms

Municipal Elections:

Manchester City:

· 2 School Board Members-4 year terms

Tullahoma City:

· 3 School Board Members-4 year terms

· 1 School Board Member

Unexpired 2 year term

Early Voting Locations:

Manchester:

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6

Manchester, Tennessee 37355-2456

Tullahoma:

C. D. Stamps Center

810 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388

Early Voting Dates

March Primary

February 14-February 27, 2024

Manchester:

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6

Manchester, TN 37355

Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM

Tullahoma:

C.D. Stamps Community Center

810 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Voter registration deadline to be able to vote in the March 2024 Primary is Monday, February 5, 2024.

Individuals wanting to run for the open seats listed above have until noon on December 14, 2023. To find out what is needed to be a candidate find the link here: https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3105/Candidate-Guide-PDF