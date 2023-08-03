County School Buses On the Road Again – know the rules of the road

With Coffee County Schools officially back in session, those big yellow school buses are back as well. Keeping the children safe as they travel to and from school should be a priority for all of us.

The State of Tennessee has taken measures in the form of laws and penalties to insure our student’s safety. The Tennessee law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway, upon meeting or overtaking from either direction any school bus that has stopped on the highway for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children, shall stop the vehicle before reaching the school bus, and the driver shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or is signaled by the school bus driver to proceed or the visual signals are no longer actuated. It is a Class A misdemeanor punishable only by a fine of not less than two hundred fifty dollars ($250) nor more than one thousand dollars ($1,000) for any person to fail to comply with the provision of this subsection (a) requiring a motor vehicle to stop upon approaching a school bus.

Tim Morris, Director of Transportation for Coffee County Schools talks about how many school buses there are in his system, how many students are transported each day, information about school bus drivers and safety (press play below to hear Tim Morris speak):

Please see a school bus stop safety illustration in this news story at thunder1320.com.