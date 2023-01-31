Coffee County Schools survey for ESSER funding use

Coffee County Schools is seeking input on the use of government ESSER funds.

On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law. It was an unprecedented $1.9 trillion package of assistance measures, including $122 billion for the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund.

Coffee County Schools is asking for input on continued use of ESSER funding. According to a CCS Facebook post, “While the overall plan exists, your input helps refine it.”

Please take a few minutes to complete the “ESSER Survey Feb. 2023” on the Coffee County Schools website. The link is located at the top of the page (see picture below.