Coffee County Farm Bureau Hosts First-Ever Agribee for Local Students

Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Program, along with their partners, is gearing up to host their first-ever Agribee™, a define and spell bee using agriculture-related words. The event will be held in the theater at Coffee County Central High School on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

46 students from nine different elementary schools in the area, including Bel-Aire, Deerfield, East Coffee, Hickerson, Hillsboro, New Union, North Coffee, Robert E. Lee, and Westwood Elementary, will be participating in the Agribee. The program welcomes anyone who wishes to come and support these young learners.

The event will be collecting a $3 entry fee to support Isaiah House 117, while all students can attend for free. The Agribee™ is expected to be a fun and educational event for all, with agriculture-related words challenging the students’ vocabulary and spelling abilities.

The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Program is excited to host this event and encourages the local community to come out and support the young learners. It will be a great opportunity to learn more about agriculture while having fun with friends and family.

