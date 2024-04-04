Candidates for August 2024 Election

The following individuals have qualified to run for office in the upcoming election:
Manchester City Mayor
Bob Belllamy
Joey Hobbs
Bill Nickels
Manchester City Alderman
Julie Anderson
Joe Pat Cope
John Revice Fletcher
Shannon Fletcher
Ryan French
Harold “Rocky” Jones
Wilma Thomas
James Threet
City of Tullahoma Mayor
Kurt Glick
Petros Pisinos
Charles Lynn Sebourn
C. Scott Shasteen
City of Tullahoma Alderman
Matthew Bird
Franklin Cammack
Sernobia McGee
John Santana
Busch Thoma
Democrat State Executive Committee Woman
Rupa Blackwell
State Senator for the 16th District
Janice Bowling
Wayne Steele
State Rep for the 47th District
Rush Bricken
Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Early Voting Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline Thursday, July 25, 2024
Election day is Thursday, August 1, 2024.
State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election