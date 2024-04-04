Connect with us

Candidates for August 2024 Election

Published

The following individuals have qualified to run for office in the upcoming election:

Manchester City Mayor

Bob Belllamy

Joey Hobbs

Bill Nickels

Manchester City Alderman

Julie Anderson

Joe Pat Cope

John Revice Fletcher

Shannon Fletcher

Ryan French

Harold “Rocky” Jones

Wilma Thomas

James Threet

City of Tullahoma Mayor

Kurt Glick

Petros Pisinos

Charles Lynn Sebourn

C. Scott Shasteen

City of Tullahoma Alderman

Matthew Bird

Franklin Cammack

Sernobia McGee

John Santana

Busch Thoma

Democrat State Executive Committee Woman

Rupa Blackwell

State Senator for the 16th District

Janice Bowling

Wayne Steele

State Rep for the 47th District

Rush Bricken

Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Early Voting Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 27, 2024

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline Thursday, July 25, 2024

Election day is Thursday, August 1, 2024.
State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election

