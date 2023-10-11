Zachary Greer Murray of Lakeland, Florida, previously of Lynchburg, Tennessee left this world on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the age of 67 years. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Immediately following, there will be a private family only burial at Lynchburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or P.O. Box 1640 Hagerstown, MD. 21741. Zachary was the son of the late Bobby Eugene and JoAnne Greer Murray. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rachel Murray. Zachary never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing and truly enjoyed golfing. Golf is a past time that he was very good at. Among his family and friends, he was considered to be the grill master and every one that enjoyed the fruits of his labor said that his house was “THAT HOUSE” where they all wanted to be. He was a teacher for approximately 20 to 25 years, and he loved teaching history and coaching as well. The students all loved him, and he made a great impression on their lives. Zachary is survived by his wife Rebecca of Lakeland, Florida, sons, B.J. Murray of Lynchburg, Jessie Redden of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughters, Jana (Evan) Mitchell of Fayetteville, Heather (Wayne) Finchum Lynchburg, brother, Jason (Sandy) Murray of Lynchburg, ten grandchildren and his beloved dog son Boone.

