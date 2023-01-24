Yvonne Olive Bailey passed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 85. No services are scheduled.

A native of Detroit, MI, Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late William and Pauline Paulson DeMerritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L, Sneddon.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by sons, Mark D, Jeffrey C and Christopher S Sneddon.

