Yvonne Olive Bailey

Yvonne Olive Bailey passed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 85. No services are scheduled.

A native of Detroit, MI, Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late William and Pauline Paulson DeMerritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L, Sneddon.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by sons, Mark D, Jeffrey C and Christopher S Sneddon.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

