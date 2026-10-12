Yvonne Lee West

Yvonne Lee Bales West of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Friday, October 9, 2026, at her residence in Tullahoma at the age of 89 years.

A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Fox Bales. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Rudolph West, brothers, Patrick, Gary and Dennis Bales, and one sister, Glenda Meadows.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Yvonne was a high school graduate and worked as a cafeteria manager in the coffee county school system for many years.

Her survivors include her children, Ricky West, Tim (Donna) West, Neil West, and Joyce (Brian) Bennett all of Tullahoma, Tennessee, brothers, Joseph Bales Jr., Rodney (Marilyn Bales all of Birchwood, Tennessee, sister, Shirley (Barry) Patterson of Jasper, Tennessee, five grandchildren, Cody (Shannon) Kristi, Caleb (Abby) Cameron (Avery) Chelsea (Jackie) and ten great grandchildren, Lilly, Matthew, Annaleigh, Lacey, Mason, Mallory, Maddox, Margaret, Hudson and Harper.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Yvonne West.