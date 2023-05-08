Connect with us

Sports

Youth football signups underway in Manchester

Published

Registration for the 2023 Manchester Youth Football League is now underway.

Anyone with children interested in registering for football or cheerleading can do so online at myflraiders.org or by visiting the signup booth behind Raider Academy (865 McMinnville Highway) from 9am – 1 pm May 13 or May 20th.

Must bring birth certificate. You must also attend one of the registration dates in person even if you register online to have your child sized.

The league is for children ages 5-12.

To register for football, click here.

To register for cheer, click here.

