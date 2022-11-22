Connect with us

YOUTH FOOTBALL: Area teams earn good finishes at Battle in Rocky Top

Published

A few Manchester youth football teams traveled to East Tennessee over the weekend to compete in the “Battle in Rocky Top” and turned out with good finishes.

The Southern Middle Tennessee 10U Punishers placed 2nd in their division in the Battle In Rocky Top, falling in the championship round. Players are Hayes Shemwell, Griffin Woods, Braxson Wilder, Luke Christian, Kayleb “Boogie” Morris, Lawson Maychrzak, Andrew Boles, Labron Alexander, Kinyun Ford, MuShyne Baker, Jeremiah Mason, Blake Wilson, Blake Boozer, Keagon Stewart and Bryson Reynolds.

Southern Middle Tennessee 10U Punishers.

Also, the Manchester Red Raiders 15U, which included multiple members from the CHS Red Raiders, Westwood Rockets and CMS Red Raiders, placed third in their division, losing to the eventual champions.

Pictured, the 15U Manchester Red Raiders.
