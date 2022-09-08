Youth field events, kids get in free until 4pm Friday at the Coffee County Fair

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially has only a couple of days remaining before wrapping up Saturday night.
The big events for Friday include Youth Field Events, an ice cream eating contest, and a beard and mullet contest. Admission on Friday is $10 after 4 PM. Admission is free before 4 p.m.
The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive.
Midway rides are active everyday Wristbands can be purchased on site or online by clicking here. Upcoming fair dates and information below the video:
Friday, Sept. 9
Gate admission $10 after 4 p.m.., free admission before. Rides open at 1 p.m.
11 am – Youth Field Day
1 pm – Nick’s Game Show
2 pm – Ice Cream Eating Contest
3 pm – Nick’s Kids Show
3 pm – Hair to Hare Affair
5 pm – Beard and Mullet Contest
5:30 pm – Double Shot Concert
6 pm – Open & Junior Beef Cattle Show
6:45 – Justin Williams Show
7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show
7 pm – Hair to Hare Affair
8 pm – Brandon Davis concert
Saturday, Sept. 10
Gate admission $10. Gates open at 8 a.m., rides begin at 11 a.m.
9 am – Friends of the Pet Show
11:30 am – Peddle PUll
11:30 – Open & Junior Beef
1 pm – Power Wheels Derby
1 pm – Nick’s Kids Show
1 pm – Hair to Hare Affair
2 pm – Watermelon eating contest
4 pm – Rooster Crowing Contest
5 pm – Mule Race
5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show
7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show
7 pm – Mud Race