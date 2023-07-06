Connect with us

Youth basketball Camp of Champions set for July 20-21

Pictured are some attendees of the 2022 summer basketball camp.

Coffee County Central head basketball coaches Andrew Taylor and Joe Pat Cope have announced their annual basketball camp – the Camp of Champions – will be held July 20 and 21 this year.

The camp will be at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium from 9am to noon both days. Cost is $60 per camper and includes a camp shirt. Additional siblings who register will receive a $20 discount.

Camp is for boys and girls entering 3rd through 8th grade in the upcoming school year.

Pre registration will be in the CHS gym from 9-11 a.m. on July 17. Pre registration guarantees a correct size camp shirt.

Anyone with questions should contact Cope at copej@k12coffee.net

