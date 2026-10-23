Young Sportsman Deer Hunt Set for October 31-November 1

The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2026-27 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Youth ages 6-16 may use a gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange/pink regulations as specified for legal hunters. A single qualifying adult may accompany multiple youth.

Youth ages 6-9 do not need a license or hunter education certification. Youth ages 10-12 must meet hunter education requirements or have an apprentice license. In addition to the requirements for youth ages 10-12, youth ages 13-15 must have a junior hunting license, and 16-year-olds must have the appropriate adult licenses.

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Archery season began in the state on Sept. 26, and the first segment ends Oct. 30, the day before the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery-only season is Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 7. New this year, hunters may use single shot rifles using straight-wall cartridges during the second week of muzzleloader/archery season, Nov. 14-20, on private lands only. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which this year is Nov. 21, and will continue until Jan. 3, 2027. The second young sportsman deer hunt is Jan. 9-10.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recommends that all hunters obtain a 2026-27 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties, and bag limits for each of the six deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website, the TWRA App, and at locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.