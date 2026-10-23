Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Young Sportsman Deer Hunt Set for October 31-November 1

Published

The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2026-27 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Youth ages 6-16 may use a gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange/pink regulations as specified for legal hunters. A single qualifying adult may accompany multiple youth.

Youth ages 6-9 do not need a license or hunter education certification. Youth ages 10-12 must meet hunter education requirements or have an apprentice license. In addition to the requirements for youth ages 10-12, youth ages 13-15 must have a junior hunting license, and 16-year-olds must have the appropriate adult licenses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Archery season began in the state on Sept. 26, and the first segment ends Oct. 30, the day before the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery-only season is Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 7. New this year, hunters may use single shot rifles using straight-wall cartridges during the second week of muzzleloader/archery season, Nov. 14-20, on private lands only. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which this year is Nov. 21, and will continue until Jan. 3, 2027. The second young sportsman deer hunt is Jan. 9-10.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recommends that all hunters obtain a 2026-27 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties, and bag limits for each of the six deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website, the TWRA App, and at locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Juvenile, 17, Charged in Grundy County Homicide Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a homicide...

5 days ago

News

Coffee Veterinary Hospital Announces Nov. 1 Closure

Coffee Veterinary Hospital will close Nov. 1, ending more than three decades of caring for local pets. In a Facebook announcement Sunday, the business...

5 days ago

News

Manchester Police responded to Burger King before noon on Monday to reports of shots fired. 

Manchester Police reported on Facebook just after noon that a victim was reansporte dto the hospital and suspects were in custody.  Burger King is located...

4 days ago

News

19-Year-Old Killed in Warren County Crash

A 19-year-old passenger died in a crash early Monday on West Green Hill Road, according to The Warren County Way. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary...

3 days ago