XC: Coffee County competes in state meet

Coffee County Central sent four runners to the TSSAA State Cross Country Meet in Hendersonville on Thursday after qualifying in last week’s regional run.

On the girls side, senior Kailee Rossman finished with the best showing for the Lady Raiders. Rossman ran a time of 20:55.63 to place 98th out of 206. Sophomore Bailey Kitts ran 21:59.61 to come in at 136th and freshman Chloe Hensiek clocked 23:48.75 for 182nd.

On the boys side, Cayden Miller turned in a time of 18:08.53 – that was good enough for 149th out of 203.