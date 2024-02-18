Connect with us

WRESTLING: Two boys, three girls advance to state meet

Published

CHS senior Jake Barlow puts on a move Saturday, Feb 17 in the sectional wrestling meet at Warren County High School.

Coffee County Central wrestling will once again be well represented at the TSSAA Individual State Meet this year.

A total of five Coffee County wrestlers claimed spots n the state meet.

On the girls side, Ellysia Jennings won the region 2 championship to advance to state. Also advancing are Jasmine Norris and Jade Lenhart.

For the Raider boys, senior Jake Barlow claimed the Section 2 Championship in the 150 pound division to advance and senior Blayne Myers placed third in the 285 division to advance.

Blayne Myers
Ellysia Jennings
Jasmine Norris
Jade Lenhart

