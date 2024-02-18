WRESTLING: Two boys, three girls advance to state meet

Coffee County Central wrestling will once again be well represented at the TSSAA Individual State Meet this year.
A total of five Coffee County wrestlers claimed spots n the state meet.
On the girls side, Ellysia Jennings won the region 2 championship to advance to state. Also advancing are Jasmine Norris and Jade Lenhart.
For the Raider boys, senior Jake Barlow claimed the Section 2 Championship in the 150 pound division to advance and senior Blayne Myers placed third in the 285 division to advance.