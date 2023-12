WRESTLING: Raiders take down La Vergne; girls take down Blackman

Coffee County wrestling was at home in a match with La Vergne and Blackman Tuesday night at Raider Academy – earning a split.

In boys action, senior Jacob Barlow continued to be on a tear – he earned the only win for the Raiders over Blackman, beating Blaise Meeks 15-3.

Getting wins for the Raiders against La Vergne were Sean Sanders by pinfall, Tommy Miller over Anoush Pachkoti via pinfall, Ian Walker over Isaac Rivera-Rico by pinfall, Joel Cruz-Martinez over Hugo Flores by pinfall and Jordan Spry over Fernando Manuel by pinfall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Complete results below:

Coffee County (COFF) 54.0 Lavergne (LAVE) 24.0

106: Giddian Mascari (COFF) over (LAVE) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Nycco Jones (LAVE) over Clayton Centeno (COFF) (Fall 1:13) 126: Sean Sanders (COFF) over Michael Clayton (LAVE) (Fall 0:16) 132: Jakobe Chansrymuong (LAVE) over (COFF) (For.) 138: Senoor Najeeb (LAVE) over Owen Shelton (COFF) (Fall 0:23) 144: Austin Green (COFF) over (LAVE) (For.) 150: Diego Mancilla (LAVE) over Eli McLean (COFF) (Fall 0:34) 157: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over (LAVE) (For.) 165: Zachary Warrick (COFF) over (LAVE) (For.) 175: Tommy Miller (COFF) over Anoush Pachkoti (LAVE) (Fall 2:47) 190: Ian Walker (COFF) over Isaac E Rivera-Rico (LAVE) (Fall 0:54) 215: Joel Cruz-Martinez (COFF) over Hugo Flores (LAVE) (Fall 3:31) 285: Jordan Spry (COFF) over Fernando Manuel (LAVE) (Fall 0:35)

Blackman (BLAC) 65.0 Coffee County (COFF) 4.0

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

113: Double Forfeit 120: Andrew Workman (BLAC) over Clayton Centeno (COFF) (Fall 1:04) 126: Sebron Colson (BLAC) over Sean Sanders (COFF) (Fall 1:20) 132: Aslan Nadeau (BLAC) over (COFF) (For.) 138: Thomas Rubio (BLAC) over Owen Shelton (COFF) (Fall 0:12) 144: Landon McLean (BLAC) over Austin Green (COFF) (TF 21-6 0:00) 150: Isaiah Thephavong (BLAC) over Eli McLean (COFF) (Fall 3:11) 157: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Blaise Meeks (BLAC) (MD 15-3) 165: James Revell (BLAC) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 1:26) 175: Landon Franklin (BLAC) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 1:43) 190: Kadyen Abel (BLAC) over Ian Walker (COFF) (Dec 6-5) 215: Tarek Aldairi (BLAC) over Joel Cruz-Martinez (COFF) (Dec 8-3) 285: Sam Isip (BLAC) over Jordan Spry (COFF) (Fall 0:52) 106: Germaia Ewida (BLAC) over Giddian Mascari (COFF) (Fall 1:02)

Girls results are below

Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 28.0 Blackman (Girls) (BLAG) 27.0

100: Double Forfeit 107: Alana Thephavong (BLAG) over (COFG) (For.) 114: Jasmine Norris (COFG) over Joy Younan (BLAG) (Dec 7-0) 120: Payton Robertson (COFG) over Cailynn Rice (BLAG) (Fall 1:49) 126: Marian Saleb (BLAG) over (COFG) (For.) 132: Shai Ring (BLAG) over Gabriella Silva (COFG) (Fall 5:39) 138: Ali Bryant (BLAG) over Jianna Bare (COFG) (Fall 3:50) 145: Kinzley Johnson (BLAG) over Sara Crosslin (COFG) (Dec 7-0) 152: Estrella Armeta (COFG) over (BLAG) (For.) 165: Jade Lenhart (COFG) over Bailynn Lowe (BLAG) (Fall 3:56) 185: Ellysia Jennings (COFG) over Jonna Paterson (BLAG) (Fall 2:40) 235: Double Forfeit (COFG Tie breaker criteria H 1.0)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Results for Coffee County High School (Girls) @ Coffee County Girls vs Lavergne Girls (12/12/2023)

114: Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Luna Quiuano (Lavergne (Girls)) (Fall 3:05)

126: Payton Robertson (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Angie Chen (Lavergne (Girls)) over Payton Robertson (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 5:20)

145: Sara Crosslin (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Madison Johnson (Lavergne (Girls)) over Sara Crosslin (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 2:56)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

185: Ellysia Jennings (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Ellysia Jennings (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Lashaun Cusic (Lavergne (Girls)) (Fall 1:47)