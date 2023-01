WRESTLING: Raiders split home match with Shelbyville, Cookeville

Coffee County wrestling picked up a home match split Thursday night, beating Shelbyville but falling to Cookeville.

Red Raider wrestlers Tommy Miller, Jake Barlow and Ian Walker all picked up wins in both matches.

The Lady Raiders also got some work in, with Jianna Bare winning a match by pinfall.

Full results below:

Coffee County (COFF) 54.0 Shelbyville Central (SCHS) 29.0

120: Devon Marshall (COFF) over Jage Chaiping (SCHS) (Fall 4:27) 126: Sean Sanders (COFF) over (SCHS) (For.) 132: Orion Sadler (SCHS) over Bradley Dahmer (COFF) (TF 18-1 0:00) 138: Ryan James (COFF) over Alan Rojas (SCHS) (Fall 2:54) 145: Bartolome Juan Diego (SCHS) over (COFF) (For.) 152: Tommy Miller (COFF) over Edgar Luciano (SCHS) (Fall 0:32) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Landon McCroskey (SCHS) (Fall 2:35) 170: Zachary Warrick (COFF) over Lucas Olson (SCHS) (Fall 1:14) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over Shiesty Purefide (SCHS) (Fall 1:43) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over (SCHS) (For.) 220: Logan McBee (SCHS) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Fall 5:27) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Cris Ocasio (SCHS) (Fall 2:39) 106: Emilio Juarez (SCHS) over (COFF) (For.) 113: David Castillo (SCHS) over (COFF) (For.)

Cookeville (COOK) 66.0 Coffee County (COFF) 15.0

106: Brennen Linares (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Joshua Leftwich (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Trenton Houston (COOK) over Devon Marshall (COFF) (Fall 1:16) 126: Samuel Correll (COOK) over Sean Sanders (COFF) (Fall 1:36) 132: Tyler Hix (COOK) over Bradley Dahmer (COFF) (Fall 1:10) 138: Owen Hadlock (COOK) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 3:28) 145: Skyler Western (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 152: Tommy Miller (COFF) over Blake Barrett (COOK) (Fall 3:40) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Joseph Fleisig (COOK) (Fall 3:50) 170: Eziah Peek (COOK) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 2:31) 182: Colton Hagan (COOK) over Kendall James (COFF) (Fall 3:30) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over Hudson Palk (COOK) (Dec 11-4) 220: Skylar Pleasant (COOK) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Fall 0:43) 285: Mason Allen (COOK) over Jordan Spry (COFF) (Fall 0:23)

GIRLS RESULTS

Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Exhibition – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Lillian Deschamp (Cookeville (Girls)) (Fall 2:43)