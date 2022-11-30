Connect with us

WRESTLING: Coffee County splits team results at Stewarts Creek

Published

Coffee County Central boys and girls wrestling teams were at Stewarts Creek Tuesday. The Raiders split with Stewarts Creek and La Vergne and the Lady Raiders tied two matches.

In girls action, Jade Lenhart and Jasmine Norris picked up pinfall wins.

On the boys side, Devon Marshall, Jeremiah Wardell, Austin Green, Jacob Barlow, Kendall James, Ian Walker, Kaleb Dodson and Blayne Myers all picked up wins. Myers, Wardell and Barlow each winning twice. Full results are below:

CHS Girls – 6, Stewarts Creek girls – 6

138 pounds: Katie Rowe (STCG) over Jianna Bare (CHS) (Fall 3:26) 165: Jade Lenhart (CHS) over Cheryl England (STCG) (Fall 0:15)

CHS Girls 6, La Vergne girls – 6

Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 6.0 Lavergne (Girls) (LAVG) 6.0

114: Jasmine Norris (CHS) over Vung Vann (LAVG) (Fall 0:34) 138: Nilagro Velasquez (LAVG) over Jianna Bare (CHS) (Fall 5:36)

CHS Boys (COFF) 24, Stewarts Creek (STCR) 52

126: Statom Relford (STCR) over Devon Marshall (COFF) (Fall 2:52) 132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over Cameron Hammonds (STCR) (Fall 0:27) 138: Kaiden Hughes (STCR) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 3:59) 145: Cullen  Thornhill (STCR) over Asher Centeno (COFF) (Fall 0:23) 152: Brodi Grisham (STCR) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 2:21) 160: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over Olvin Padilla (STCR) (Fall 0:38) 170: Jack Hines (STCR) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 1:59) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over Colton Hammonds (STCR) (Fall 3:59) 195: Gabriel Gomer Merino (STCR) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Fall 1:41) 220: Yamil Rashid (STCR) over Ian Walker (COFF) (MD 10-1) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Caleb Taylor (STCR) (Fall 1:51) 106: Gregory Blet (STCR) over   (COFF) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Christopher Yannes (STCR) over   (COFF) (For.)

CHS boys (COFF) 45, La Vergne (LAVE) 24

120: Double Forfeit 126: Devon Marshall (COFF) over Senoor Najeeb (LAVE) (Fall 2:58) 132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over   (LAVE) (For.) 138: Austin Green (COFF) over Zam Sang (LAVE) (Fall 1:16) 145: Jonathan Obando (LAVE) over Asher Centeno (COFF) (Fall 5:42) 152: Jose Jimenez (LAVE) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 1:43) 160: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over Diego Medncillo (LAVE) (Fall 1:59) 170: Mauricio Jimenez (LAVE) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 0:56) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over Jose Cuntraerus (LAVE) (Dec 11-4) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over Carlos  Hermandez (LAVE) (Fall 0:46) 220: Kaleb Dodson (COFF) over   (LAVE) (For.) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Luis Zapata (LAVE) (Fall 0:19) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Emad Abdulateet (LAVE) over   (COFF) (For.)

