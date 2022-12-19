Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

WRESTLING: Barlow takes first place at Bradley Invitational

Published

Jake Barlow took first place in the 160 pound division at the Bradley Invitational. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County Central wrestling had a handful of competitors in action over the weekend at the Bradley Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee. Two Red Raiders turned in top 5 finishes – junior Jacob Barlow won the 160 pound division and junior Blayne Myers placed fifth in the 285 pound division.

Full results for CHS wrestlers below:

Bradley Invitational Results for Coffee County Central Wrestlers (Dec. 16 & 17)

126 pounds

Devon Marshall (5-6) placed 16th and scored 4.0 team points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Brown (Karns) 1-2 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 (Fall 0:24)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 won by fall over Logan Hindman (Ooltewah) 0-8 (Fall 1:51)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Elijah Mckenzie (Bradley Central) 13-9 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 (Fall 0:53)

132 pounds

Jeremiah Wardell (10-3) placed 12th and scored 10.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Braden Ryan (Mccallie School) 8-5 (Fall 3:39)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Caleb Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) 17-1 won by fall over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 (Fall 2:43)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Patrick Richardson (Stewarts Creek) 5-3 (Fall 1:15)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Cole Meadows (Temple) 13-8 (Fall 1:09)
  • Cons. Round 4 – Will Anderson (Athens) 6-1 won by fall over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 (Fall 0:39)

138 pounds

Austin Green (5-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Austin Green (Coffee County) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Nathan Ward (Alexander) 28-7 won by fall over Austin Green (Coffee County) 5-5 (Fall 1:30)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Jayden Stitt (Nolensville) 13-8 won by fall over Austin Green (Coffee County) 5-5 (Fall 2:19)

145 pounds

Asher Centeno (1-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Seth Robles (Clarksville) 16-6 won by fall over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) 1-9 (Fall 0:34)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Clay Unruh (Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School) 22-6 won by tech fall over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) 1-9 (TF-1.5 2:34 (16-0))

160 pounds

Jacob Barlow (12-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by fall over Sam Harvat (Oakland) 10-4 (Fall 2:00)
  • Quarterfinal – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by decision over Gunner Taylor (Bradley Central) 15-6 (Dec 4-1)
  • Semifinal – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by decision over Jack Hines (Stewarts Creek) 18-5 (Dec 8-1)
  • 1st Place Match – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by decision over Charles McTorry (Nolensville) 13-3 (Dec 8-4)

170 pounds

Zachary Warrick (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – James Revell (Blackman) 13-10 won by fall over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 4-6 (Fall 1:33)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Maddox Brackin (Alexander) 9-3 won by fall over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 4-6 (Fall 1:44)

182 pounds

Kendall James (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Chris Perez (Siegel) 4-9 won by decision over Kendall James (Coffee County) 4-6 (Dec 3-1)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kendall James (Coffee County) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Nathan Wade (Soddy Daisy) 8-9 won by decision over Kendall James (Coffee County) 4-6 (Dec 4-1)

195 pounds

Ian Walker (8-5) placed 16th and scored 5.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 won by decision over NaQuan Vincent (Mcminn Co.) 3-2 (Dec 2-0)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Miles Workman (Blackman) 18-5 won by decision over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 (Dec 5-1)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 won by fall over Jayden Ramirez (Karns) 2-8 (Fall 0:25)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Aiden Howard (Pigeon Forge) 11-5 won by decision over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 (Dec 3-1)

220 pounds

Harvey Pack (0-4) placed 16th and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Torrey Montgomery (Soddy Daisy) 6-4 won by fall over Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall 0:44)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Brad Simmons (Mcminn Co.) 2-2 won by fall over Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall 0:15)

285 pounds

Kolby McCormick (4-2) place is unknown.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jake Navarro (Athens) 7-6 won by fall over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 4-2 (Fall 4:55)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Daniel Odom (Signal Mountain) 9-6 won by fall over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 4-2 (Fall 1:59)

285 pounds

Blayne Myers (10-3) placed 5th and scored 23.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Neil Armstrong (Cleveland) 3-3 (Fall 0:56)
  • Champ. Round 2 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Sam Isip (Blackman) 14-8 (Fall 1:23)
  • Quarterfinal – Caleb Wolfe (Pigeon Forge) 12-1 won by fall over Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 (Fall 4:55)
  • Cons. Round 4 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Mason Lilly (Hendersonville) 8-7 (Fall 2:05)
  • Cons. Round 5 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Manuel Flores-Urena (Bradley Central) 8-4 (Fall 4:13)
  • Cons. Semi – Zach Turk (Oakland) 12-2 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 (UTB 4-3)
  • 5th Place Match – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Daniel Odom (Signal Mountain) 9-6 (Fall 1:46)
Blayne Myers, left, placed 5th at the 2022 Bradley Invitational. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio || Thunder Magazine
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022