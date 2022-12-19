WRESTLING: Barlow takes first place at Bradley Invitational

Coffee County Central wrestling had a handful of competitors in action over the weekend at the Bradley Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee. Two Red Raiders turned in top 5 finishes – junior Jacob Barlow won the 160 pound division and junior Blayne Myers placed fifth in the 285 pound division.

Full results for CHS wrestlers below:

Bradley Invitational Results for Coffee County Central Wrestlers (Dec. 16 & 17)

126 pounds

Devon Marshall (5-6) placed 16th and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Brown (Karns) 1-2 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Round 1 – Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 won by fall over Logan Hindman (Ooltewah) 0-8 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 3 – Elijah Mckenzie (Bradley Central) 13-9 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 5-6 (Fall 0:53)

132 pounds

Jeremiah Wardell (10-3) placed 12th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Braden Ryan (Mccallie School) 8-5 (Fall 3:39)

Champ. Round 2 – Caleb Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) 17-1 won by fall over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 2 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Patrick Richardson (Stewarts Creek) 5-3 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 3 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Cole Meadows (Temple) 13-8 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Round 4 – Will Anderson (Athens) 6-1 won by fall over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 10-3 (Fall 0:39)

138 pounds

Austin Green (5-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Green (Coffee County) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Nathan Ward (Alexander) 28-7 won by fall over Austin Green (Coffee County) 5-5 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Jayden Stitt (Nolensville) 13-8 won by fall over Austin Green (Coffee County) 5-5 (Fall 2:19)

145 pounds

Asher Centeno (1-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Seth Robles (Clarksville) 16-6 won by fall over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) 1-9 (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Round 1 – Clay Unruh (Rabun Gap – Nacoochee School) 22-6 won by tech fall over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) 1-9 (TF-1.5 2:34 (16-0))

160 pounds

Jacob Barlow (12-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by fall over Sam Harvat (Oakland) 10-4 (Fall 2:00)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by decision over Gunner Taylor (Bradley Central) 15-6 (Dec 4-1)

Semifinal – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by decision over Jack Hines (Stewarts Creek) 18-5 (Dec 8-1)

1st Place Match – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 12-0 won by decision over Charles McTorry (Nolensville) 13-3 (Dec 8-4)

170 pounds

Zachary Warrick (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – James Revell (Blackman) 13-10 won by fall over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 4-6 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Maddox Brackin (Alexander) 9-3 won by fall over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 4-6 (Fall 1:44)

182 pounds

Kendall James (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chris Perez (Siegel) 4-9 won by decision over Kendall James (Coffee County) 4-6 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Kendall James (Coffee County) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Nathan Wade (Soddy Daisy) 8-9 won by decision over Kendall James (Coffee County) 4-6 (Dec 4-1)

195 pounds

Ian Walker (8-5) placed 16th and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 won by decision over NaQuan Vincent (Mcminn Co.) 3-2 (Dec 2-0)

Champ. Round 2 – Miles Workman (Blackman) 18-5 won by decision over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 won by fall over Jayden Ramirez (Karns) 2-8 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 3 – Aiden Howard (Pigeon Forge) 11-5 won by decision over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 8-5 (Dec 3-1)

220 pounds

Harvey Pack (0-4) placed 16th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Torrey Montgomery (Soddy Daisy) 6-4 won by fall over Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Brad Simmons (Mcminn Co.) 2-2 won by fall over Harvey Pack (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall 0:15)

285 pounds

Kolby McCormick (4-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Jake Navarro (Athens) 7-6 won by fall over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 4-2 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 1 – Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Daniel Odom (Signal Mountain) 9-6 won by fall over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 4-2 (Fall 1:59)

285 pounds

Blayne Myers (10-3) placed 5th and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Neil Armstrong (Cleveland) 3-3 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Sam Isip (Blackman) 14-8 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – Caleb Wolfe (Pigeon Forge) 12-1 won by fall over Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 4 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Mason Lilly (Hendersonville) 8-7 (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Round 5 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Manuel Flores-Urena (Bradley Central) 8-4 (Fall 4:13)

Cons. Semi – Zach Turk (Oakland) 12-2 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 (UTB 4-3)

5th Place Match – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 10-3 won by fall over Daniel Odom (Signal Mountain) 9-6 (Fall 1:46)