WRESTLERS: Lady Raiders take 2nd, multiple place at Admiral Invitational

Coffee County Central High wrestling once again showed out in a weekend event.

The girls team took 2nd overall out of 15 teams Saturday at the Admiral Invitational in Franklin, meanwhile Coffee County returned with one champion, four second place finishers, one third place and two fourth place.

RESULTS (name, girl/boy, weight, place)

Gabbi Silva G114 4th

Jasmine Norris G114 DNP

Delainee Driver G132 4th

Jianna Bare G138 2nd

AJ Rue G145 2nd

Estrella Armenta G152 2nd

Jade Lenhart G165 2nd

Devon Marshall 120 DNP

Sean Sanders 126 DNP

Bradley Dahmer 132 DNP

Ryan James 138 DNP

Tommy Miller 152 DNP

Jacob Barlow 160 3rd

Zach Warrick 170 DNP

Kendall James 182 DNP

Kaleb Dodson 220 DNP

Blayne Myers 285 Champion