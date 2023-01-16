Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

WRESTLERS: Lady Raiders take 2nd, multiple place at Admiral Invitational

Published

Coffee County wrestlers had multiple athletes place Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Admiral Invitational.

Coffee County Central High wrestling once again showed out in a weekend event.

The girls team took 2nd overall out of 15 teams Saturday at the Admiral Invitational in Franklin, meanwhile Coffee County returned with one champion, four second place finishers, one third place and two fourth place.

RESULTS (name, girl/boy, weight, place)

Gabbi Silva G114 4th

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jasmine Norris G114 DNP

Delainee Driver G132 4th

Jianna Bare G138 2nd

AJ Rue G145 2nd

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Estrella Armenta G152 2nd

Jade Lenhart G165 2nd

Devon Marshall 120 DNP

Sean Sanders 126 DNP

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bradley Dahmer 132 DNP

Ryan James 138 DNP

Tommy Miller 152 DNP

Jacob Barlow 160 3rd

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zach Warrick 170 DNP

Kendall James 182 DNP

Kaleb Dodson 220 DNP

Blayne Myers 285 Champion

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022