WRESTLERS: Lady Raiders take 2nd, multiple place at Admiral Invitational

Coffee County Central High wrestling once again showed out in a weekend event.
The girls team took 2nd overall out of 15 teams Saturday at the Admiral Invitational in Franklin, meanwhile Coffee County returned with one champion, four second place finishers, one third place and two fourth place.
RESULTS (name, girl/boy, weight, place)
Gabbi Silva G114 4th
Jasmine Norris G114 DNP
Delainee Driver G132 4th
Jianna Bare G138 2nd
Estrella Armenta G152 2nd
Jade Lenhart G165 2nd
Devon Marshall 120 DNP
Sean Sanders 126 DNP
Bradley Dahmer 132 DNP
Ryan James 138 DNP
Tommy Miller 152 DNP
Jacob Barlow 160 3rd
Zach Warrick 170 DNP
Kendall James 182 DNP
Kaleb Dodson 220 DNP
Blayne Myers 285 Champion