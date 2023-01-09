WRESLTING: Barlow, Wardell win titles at Stewarts Creek Saturday

Coffee County Central wrestling placed well in team points and brought home several individual honors from the Red Hawk Rampage at Stewarts Creek over the weekend.

The Lady Raiders wrestlers took 9th place out of 22 teams with the Raider boys bringing home 8th out of 25.

Jianna Bare placed third in girls 138 points, Jade Lenhart took second in girls 165, Jeremiah Wardell won first place in 132 pound boys and Ian Walker took third in boys 195.

Junior Jake Barlow not only won first place in the 160 pound division, but also was awarded the Outstanding Wrestler Awards and Best Match Award.

Full results are below:

Results for Coffee County High School (Girls) @ Red Hawk Rampage (01/07/2023)

G138: Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – 3rd Jocelyn Kolozsy (Montgomery Central (Girls)) over Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 1:02) Round 1 – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) received a bye Round 2 – Rylee Bennett (Summit (Girls)) over Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 1:32) Round 3 – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Kaira Webb (Tullahoma (Girls)) (Dec 6-3) 3rd Place Match – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Zayra Hernandez (Oakland (Girls)) (MD 13-4)

G114: Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – 8th Round 1 – Taylor Parkhurst (Summit (Girls)) over Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 2:41) Round 2 – Amanda Thomason (Cheatham Co. Central (Girls)) over Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:18) Round 3 – Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Cloie Watanabe (Bartlett (Girls)) (Fall 5:21) Round 4 – Naomi Crowell (Rockvale (Girls)) over Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Dec 9-7) 7th Place Match – Prudence Peterson (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:39)

G165: Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – 2nd Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Tapanga Thoman (Shelbyville Central (Girls)) (Fall 0:40) Round 1 – Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Mayah Yarbrough (Stewarts Creek (Girls)) (Fall 1:34) Round 2 – Cearyona O`Conner (Montgomery Central (Girls)) over Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 3:37) Round 3 – Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Deeda Win (Smyrna) (Fall 3:13) 1st Place Match – Cearyona O`Conner (Montgomery Central (Girls)) over Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 3:06)

Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Round 2 – Abigail Vanderheyden (Oakland (Girls)) over Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:22) Round 3 – Sally Johnson (Northwest (Girls)) over Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:15) Round 4 – Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Rory Pierce (Munford (Girls)) (For.) Round 5 – Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) received a bye 5th Place Match – Sarah Waechter (Ravenwood (Girls)) over Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:17)

Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) – DNP Round 2 – Alina Cline (Munford (Girls)) over Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 1:01) Round 3 – Annabelle Dalton (Siegel (Girls)) over Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 3:25) Round 4 – Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Megan Snowder (Siegel (Girls)) (Fall 0:23) Round 5 – Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Brooklyn Johnson (Rockvale (Girls)) (Fall 0:43) 5th Place Match – Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) over Briauna Reiber (Northwest (Girls)) (Fall 2:11)

Results for Coffee County @ Red Hawk Rampage (01/07/2023)

120: Devon Marshall (Coffee County) – DNP Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Devon Marshall (Coffee County) over Wyatt Smith (Franklin) (Fall 1:58) Varsity – Quarterfinals – Devon Marshall (Coffee County) over Jage Chaiping (Shelbyville Central) (Fall 0:59) Varsity – Semifinals – Trenton Houston (Cookeville) over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) (Fall 0:24) Varsity – Cons. Semis – Sumner Boyd (Cheatham Co. Central) over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) (Fall 4:46)

126: Sean Sanders (Coffee County) – DNP

Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Thomas Brown (Page) over Sean Sanders (Coffee County) (Fall 0:43) Varsity – Cons. Round 1 – James Tucker (Hopkinsville) over Sean Sanders (Coffee County) (Fall 0:00)

132: Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) – 1st Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over Danny McLean (Blackman) (Fall 1:52) Varsity – Champ. Round 2 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over Cannon Drake (Page) (Fall 1:21) Varsity – Quarterfinals – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) (Dec 5-3) Varsity – Semifinals – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over jacob pennington (Eagleville) (Dec 4-2) Varsity – 1st Place Match – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over Adan Alvarez (Cheatham Co. Central) (TF 20-5 4:29)

138: Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) – DNP Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) received a bye Varsity – Champ. Round 2 – Brody McLemore (Eagleville) over Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) (Fall 0:44) Varsity – Cons. Round 2 – Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) over Alex Chapman (Ravenwood) (Dec 6-4) Varsity – Cons. Round 3 – Joshua Sherman (Munford) over Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) (Fall 1:34)

145: Asher Centeno (Coffee County) – DNP Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) (Fall 1:45) Varsity – Cons. Round 1 – Raul Manus (Warren Co.) over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) (Fall 0:42)

152: Tommy Miller (Coffee County) – DNP

Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Tommy Miller (Coffee County) received a bye Varsity – Champ. Round 2 – Diego Medncillo (Lavergne) over Tommy Miller (Coffee County) (Fall 1:58) Varsity – Cons. Round 2 – Tommy Miller (Coffee County) over Luis Suarez Garcia (Smyrna) (Dec 2-0) Varsity – Cons. Round 3 – Olvin Padilla (Stewarts Creek) over Tommy Miller (Coffee County) (Fall 0:25)

160: Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) – 1st Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over Xavion Wallace (Hopkinsville) (Fall 1:27) Varsity – Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over Lucky Serrano (Munford) (Fall 0:20) Varsity – Quarterfinals – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over Kadyen Abel (Blackman) (Fall 1:09) Varsity – Semifinals – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over cole darnell (Eagleville) (Fall 1:11) Varsity – 1st Place Match – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) over Josh Ward (Page) (Dec 10-7)

170: Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) – DNP Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) received a bye Varsity – Champ. Round 2 – Connor West (Page) over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) (Fall 1:17) Varsity – Cons. Round 2 – Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) over Shiesty Purefide (Shelbyville Central) (Fall 3:00) Varsity – Cons. Round 3 – Nathaniel Breeding (Rockvale) over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) (Fall 0:57)

182: Kendall James (Coffee County) – DNP Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Kendall James (Coffee County) received a bye Varsity – Champ. Round 2 – Hayden Dowell (Cascade) over Kendall James (Coffee County) (Fall 1:05) Varsity – Cons. Round 2 – Kendall James (Coffee County) over Emmaneal Gilmore (Montgomery Central) (Fall 4:17) Varsity – Cons. Round 3 – Kendall James (Coffee County) over Philopater Iskandar (Ravenwood) (For.) Varsity – Cons. 1st – Ethan Steele (Cheatham Co. Central) over Kendall James (Coffee County) (Dec 9-7)

195: Ian Walker (Coffee County) – 4th

Varsity – Champ. Round 1 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) over Jose Cordova (Smyrna) (Fall 4:20) Varsity – Quarterfinals – Isaac Chapa (Cascade) over Ian Walker (Coffee County) (Dec 4-1) Varsity – Cons. Round 2 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) over Hudson Palk (Cookeville) (Fall 2:27) Varsity – Cons. Round 3 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) over Xavier Pupplo (Montgomery Central) (Fall 2:03) Varsity – Cons. Semis – Ian Walker (Coffee County) over Nathan Weinrauch (Rockvale) (Fall 1:46)

220: Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) – DNP