Coffee County Central freshman Ellysia Jennings continues to show up in the wrestling scene even after the high school season wrapped up last month.

Jennings went to Iowa and placed 2nd at the 2024 Air Force Special Warfare 16U National Folkstyle Tournament.

She was the only freshman in that age grouping.

Jennings was also awarded the Middle Tennessee Coaches Association dream team wrestler for girls 185-pounds. She is the first recipient of this award from Coffee County Central.