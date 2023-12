Coffee County Central girls wrestlers placed fourth as a team and had four individuals to medal at the Garner-Dyer Invitational Saturday at Tullahoma High School.

Ellysia Jennings led the way with a first place finish in the 185 pound division and Jasmine Norris took second in the 120 pound class.

CHS got a pair of fourth place finishes – Gabriella Silva in 132-pound and Jade Lenhart in 185-pound.