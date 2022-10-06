Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit stops in TN

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will make several stops in Tennessee to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

The stops in Tennessee will take place at:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SHELBYVILLE, TN – Thursday, November 10, 2022 – The Defenders of freedom and Liberty are proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Veterans Memorial Plaza: 108 Public Square N from 10am – 4pm.

MUFREESBORO, TN – Friday, November 11, 2022 – Stones River National Battlefield are proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be open to the public at the Visitors Center at 3501 Old Nashville highway from 10:30am – 4:30pm.

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Wreaths Across America and their Mobile Education Exhibit national tour will stop at the Mission BBQ located at 2644 Wilma Rudolph boulevard. The MEE will be free and open to the public to help kick off MISSION BBQ’s latest Hero Cup campaign from 11am – 4pm.

When the MEE pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.