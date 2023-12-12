Wreaths Across America is Saturday

Volunteers across the state of Tennessee are working in support of national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) as preparations are made for National Wreaths Across America Day – this year on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Currently, 15 separate cemetery locations in our local area, will take part in this national event that endeavors to honor every interred American veteran with a live balsam veteran’s wreath. Cyndi Clower, Coffee County organizer, told Thunder Radio about WAA mission:

Clower was interviewed on Thunder Radio’s “Connecting Coffee County” earlier this month and spoke at length about Wreaths Across America. Find that interview here: https://www.spreaker.com/user/thunderradiowmsr/cyndi-clower-wreaths-across-america

The kick-off to the local event will be held on the downtown Manchester Square, 9AM at the War Memorial. There will be a wreath presentation for the 8 branches of service including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, MIA-POW, Merchant Marines and Space Force. The public is welcome at this event.

Wreaths Across America will be offering a wreath match. Starting Dec 16, 2023 thru Jan 16, 2024. All check need to be dated on or after Dec 16, 2023 up to Jan 16, 2024. We will need to code them with our group code and then cemetery codes. Check need to be made out to Wreaths Across America and sent to 1) Bobbie Morse, PO Box 10, Manchester, TN 37349 or 2) Cyndi Clower, 1406 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355