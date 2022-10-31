Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings.

One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester.

One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as they chose the Power Play option which tripled the winning. The other four tickets were worth $50,000.

As there was no winner of the Powerball jackpot the payout for all five number will be $1 billion for Monday’s drawing.