Mr. Winford Lee Sadler, age 89, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tullahoma, TN.

Mr. Sadler was born on January 29, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to his late parents John Newt and Serena Ferrell Sadler. He graduated high school from Cannon Co., TN and enlisted in the US Air Force where he served for four years. Following his service, he began a career at Arnold Air Force Base (AEDC Tullahoma, TN) where he worked for thirty-eight years. During that time, he also joined the US National Guard. Winford spent many years in Manchester youth sports, coaching his sons minor league teams and served a term on the board as president of the girls softball league when his daughter played. In his free time, he enjoyed playing rook at family gatherings, collecting knives and coins, and watching Braves baseball and other sports on television. Winford also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s ball games after retiring. He led singing in years past at New Union Church of Christ and Midway Church of Christ. Winford was a member of New Union Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jesse, William, James, and Donald; sister, Edith Sadler Terry; and stepson, Michael Humbles.

Mr. Sadler is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Sadler; children, Sandi Sadler Craigue, Randy (Jerry) Sadler, Kenny (Lisa) Sadler, Craig (Amy) Sadler, and stepdaughter Tanya (Casey) Humbles Jones; sister, Velma Mae Abston; 25 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery in Cannon Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sadler family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com