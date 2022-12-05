Window for CHS athletes to apply for Dream for Weave Scholarships is now open

For the third year in a row the Dream for Weave Foundation, which is the charitable foundation named in honor of late WMSR sports director Dennis Weaver, will be distributing scholarship funds to graduating Coffee County Central athletes.

The window for applications is now open and the deadline to apply is January 31, 2023. Applications are open for all CHS athletes in the class of 2023 who plan to pursue secondary education in college or technical school.

In the foundation’s first year, $3,500 in scholarship funds were doled out. Last year, that number increased to $13,000.

“The hope for this year is that we are able to have even more funding to allocate to graduating Coffee County Central High School graduating athletes,” said Thunder Radio co-owner and Dream for Weave Foundation Treasurer Josh Peterson. “Dennis Weaver loved the CHS athletes and sports programs and I can’t think of a better way to continue his legacy and memory than to help them out the best we can.”

Scholarship recipients will be announced at the second annual Thundies Sports Awards, which will be held May 20th, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Manchester. The awards are held in conjunction with the Foundation and Thunder Radio WMSR.

Student-athletes who wish to apply for scholarship funding should do so at the CHS Student Counseling Center. Deadline to apply is January 31. Applicants should complete the local scholarship application cover sheet and attach a resume and a short summary of their educational plans and career goals.

Athletes with questions can contact josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com or a school counselor.

The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 organization. Learn more here.