Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Winchester Student Awarded Top National VFW Scholarship

Published

Scotland Stewart receives first place, $35,000 scholarship

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce Scotland Stewart, a Franklin County High School sophomore in Winchester, Tennessee, was named first place national winner, and recipient of the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship award, in its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy scholarship program. 

The announcement was made during the Parade of Winners ceremony at the 2023 VFW Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., where Scotland was presented with his $35,000 award and delivered his winning speech. VFW Post 1893 in Winchester sponsored Scotland.

Open to eligible high school students in 9th through 12th grades, the VFW’s annual Voice of Democracy audio essay contest requires entrants to write and record a three- to five-minute script on a democratic, patriotic theme. This year, nearly 23,500 high school students from around the world reflected on the theme “Why is the Veteran Important?” with national finalists competing for their share of $171,000 in scholarships and awards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023

News

REPORT: Shelbyville rescuers searching for man who jumped in Duck River, never resurfaced

According to a report from the Shelbyville Times Gazette, rescue workers in Shelbyville searched most of Thursday afternoon for a man who jumped into...

February 23, 2023