Winchester Police Investigating Weekend Vehicle Burglaries

Winchester Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate several vehicle burglaries reported over the weekend of October 31 and November 1.

According to the department, the burglaries occurred in the area of North Vine Street and Eighth Avenue Northwest. Police said all of the vehicles affected were unlocked and encouraged residents to lock their vehicles.

The department also released video of a suspect and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

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Tips can be reported to Winchester Police at 931-967-3840. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).