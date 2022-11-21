Winchester man killed during home invasion

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson, on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 3:07 pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane to investigate a burglary in progress.

Responding deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later and transported the injured to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester, TN.

The injured male was pronounced dead at the hospital. The deceased male has been identified as Jonathan Ray Rollins (47) of Winchester, Tenn.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident and working with the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office. New information will be released as it becomes available or relevant.