Wilma Opal Woodside

Mrs. Wilma Opal Woodside, age 94, of Vervilla Community TN, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at her residence.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 PM in Bascom Cemetery.

Opal was born on Tuesday, November 13, 1928, in Warren County, the daughter of Orville and Dillie (Elkins) Joines. She was a member of the Church of Christ and was employed by Genesco and Carrier. Mrs. Opal started her own business called Opal Country Crafts, which she operated until she was 85 years old.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Opal is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joe C. Woodside. She is survived by her children, Jerry T. Woodside (wife Carolyn) of Vervilla Community, Terry C. Woodside (wife Jan) of Vervilla Community, Patricia K. Bell (husband Mike Sr.), and Joe M. Woodside of McMinnville; sister, Dorothy Curtus of McMinnville; survived by serval grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.

On behalf of The Woodside Family, they would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Todd Stewart and staff for their kindness and care for their mother over the multiple years of her illness. Dr. Stewart, you will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Meals on Wheels – Warren County.

Address: 106 East End Dr, McMinnville, TN 37110

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve The Woodside Family.

