Mrs. Wilma Jean Parker, age 87, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Parker was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Marvin Wilson and Mildred Posey Wilson. She was a homemaker for all her life and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Parker was an avid gardener and loved anything to do with the outdoors and nature. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching. Mrs. Parker also loved travelling and shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Wilson; husband, Robert Lee Parker; and niece, Sharon Sims.

Mrs. Parker is survived by sister, Virgie Crawford; nephew, Gary Jernigan; great niece, Jennifer (Billy) Bellamy; great nephew, Garrett Sims; special friend, Pete French.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2024, from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 12:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.