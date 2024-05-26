Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Wilma Anita William

Published

Mrs. Wilma Anita Williams, age 92, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Williams was born in Summitville, TN, and grew up around the Manchester area. She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ where she helped teach Sunday school for 4-6 year old children. She adored children and loved being with them. In her free time, she enjoyed tending to flowers and watching birds, squirrels or any sort of wildlife. Mrs. Williams enjoyed spending time with her family and going on vacations and travelling with them, mostly to Gatlinburg. She always loved getting out and about and she never met a stranger.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her mother Daisy Lee Travis; husband, Floyd “Hoss” Williams; brother, Thomas Turner; sisters, Clara Mae Beady and Jewel Lowe; son-in-law, Kip Cooley.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Williams is survived by daughters, Shirley Cooley and Brenda (David) Jones; grandchildren, Ashley Brooks, Stephen Jacobs, Justin Jones, Kayla (Dakota) Jackson; great grandchildren, Sean Sanders, Bralei Wilson, Parker Jennings, Cora Jackson, and Harrison Jackson; several extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023