Wilma Anita William

Mrs. Wilma Anita Williams, age 92, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Williams was born in Summitville, TN, and grew up around the Manchester area. She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ where she helped teach Sunday school for 4-6 year old children. She adored children and loved being with them. In her free time, she enjoyed tending to flowers and watching birds, squirrels or any sort of wildlife. Mrs. Williams enjoyed spending time with her family and going on vacations and travelling with them, mostly to Gatlinburg. She always loved getting out and about and she never met a stranger.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her mother Daisy Lee Travis; husband, Floyd “Hoss” Williams; brother, Thomas Turner; sisters, Clara Mae Beady and Jewel Lowe; son-in-law, Kip Cooley.

Mrs. Williams is survived by daughters, Shirley Cooley and Brenda (David) Jones; grandchildren, Ashley Brooks, Stephen Jacobs, Justin Jones, Kayla (Dakota) Jackson; great grandchildren, Sean Sanders, Bralei Wilson, Parker Jennings, Cora Jackson, and Harrison Jackson; several extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com