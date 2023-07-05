WillowBrook owner severely injured in golf cart versus vehicle accident Monday

David Burris – owner of WillowBrook Golf Course in Coffee County – was severely injured Monday (July 3) when the golf cart he was driving collided with a minivan.

Thunder Radio News has requested a full accident report from Tennessee Highway Patrol – the investigating agency – but was told the crash was “being investigated and we will provide more information once more information becomes available.”

However, according to Burris family on Facebook – he was driving a golf cart across the street from the course with his dog in the cart when they were hit while crossing the road by a minivan.

According to Burris’ family, David Burris was taken into surgery early Tuesday for a shattered pelvis. His dog, Arnie, is also resting from a cracked pelvis and “is going to be OK.”

More information will be provided when THP provides the accident report.