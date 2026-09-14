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Willie Ruth Pursley

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Mrs. Willie Ruth Pursley passed away Saturday, September 12, 2026, which was her wish, surrounded by family at her residence.  She was born in Lawrenceburg, TN to the late William and Ruthie Liles. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Hullin Pursley, daughter, Cindy Taylor, 2 brothers, Robert Liles and Charles Liles, 5 sisters, Joyce Griffin, Lola Blackburn, Louise Stephenson and Charlene Liles. Mrs. Pursley retired from Tennessee Apparel Company as the press room supervisor.  She loved going to her church at Victory Baptist in Tullahoma and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching her shows on TV.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Jewell Brake, Lynn Ashley, 2 sons, Roger Taylor and Robert Taylor, 3 sisters, Doris Bates, Poly Stacey and Ruby Bailiff several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Victory Baptist Church,  316 North College St., Tullahoma, TN 37388

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