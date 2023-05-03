Willie Richard Harris, III, was born on August 14, 1975, in San Jose, CA, to Willie Richard Harris, Jr. and the late Eulalia Rodriguez Harris. He was a manager at GM in Springhill and was an avid football fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Raiders. Willie also enjoyed darts, golfing, playing cards, and playing music with friends. He and his wife, Amity, were members of the DPFL Dart League and were team members for the Tungstun Tavern and the Canteen Quarantine. Willie loved spending time with his family, especially their new grandchild, Lennon Ryan.

In addition to his father, Willie, Jr. and wife, Amity, and little Lennon Ryan, Willie is survived by his son, Michael Harris; stepchildren, Spencer Siers, April Lovelace, and Jacob Hughes; sisters, Ruby Lara and her husband, David, and Rose Marie Turner and her husband, David; four nieces, two nephews, four great nieces and four great nephews; several extended family members and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Willie on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM on Saturday until time of service. Willie passed away tragically on Saturday evening, April 29, 2023.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family.