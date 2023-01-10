Mr. William Virgil Fields, age 86, of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life Sunday, January 8, 2023 in McMinnville, TN.

Mr. Fields was born in Warren Co., TN, to his late parents Monroe Fields and Maggie Kirby Fields. He worked with state transportation as a highway maintenance worker. Mr. Fields and his wife, Barbara, were both members of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and James Fields.

Mr. Fields is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Duke Fields; son, Mark (Angela) Fields; daughter, Karen (Nolan Hillis) Fields; sister, Diane McClaran; grandchildren, Thomas and Tyler Fields, Paige and Sonny Grawbarger.

Graveside services will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00pm at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN, with Nathan Hawkins officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at the cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fields family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com