Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

William Virgil Fields

Published

Mr. William Virgil Fields, age 86, of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life Sunday, January 8, 2023 in McMinnville, TN.

Mr. Fields was born in Warren Co., TN, to his late parents Monroe Fields and Maggie Kirby Fields. He worked with state transportation as a highway maintenance worker. Mr. Fields and his wife, Barbara, were both members of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and James Fields.

Mr. Fields is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Duke Fields; son, Mark (Angela) Fields; daughter, Karen (Nolan Hillis) Fields; sister, Diane McClaran; grandchildren, Thomas and Tyler Fields, Paige and Sonny Grawbarger.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Graveside services will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00pm at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN, with Nathan Hawkins officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at the cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fields family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022