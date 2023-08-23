Connect with us

William Lyndel Trail

Published

Mr. William Lyndel Trail, fondly known as Lyndel by family and friends, was born on November 13, 1936, in Manchester, to the late William Robert and Minerva Sarah Lewis Trail. He was a fleet supervisor and truck driver for Colonial Bakery, and a member of the Highland Masonic Lodge in Manchester. Before his declining health, Mr. Lyndel spent his free time as a small engine mechanic, fishing, and enjoying his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lyndel is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Jean Daniel Trail; brother, Roy Gene Trail, and sisters, Vanita Banks and Nancy Bennett. He is survived by his loving daughters, Erica Trail (Larry Doochin), and Regina Perez (Adelmo); grandchildren, Coty Paulsen (Amanda), William Floyd (Samantha), Maegan Floyd, Brittany Cavariani (Michael), Christian Alvarado, Jeyson Perez, Werner Perez, and Eliel Perez; great grandchildren, Chrislyn Floyd, Emery Paulsen, Rosslyn Floyd, Natalie Cavariani, Will Davis, Jordan Davis, and Elvis Alvarado; special friends and caregivers, Erick and Destiny Smith and Kayden and Jason Smith; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Lyndel will be conducted on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, August 25, from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home, with a Masonic service conducted at 7 PM. Mr. Lyndel passed away at his residence in Antioch on Monday after an extended illness.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Trail family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

