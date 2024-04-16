Mr. William Layne Neeley, age 79, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, April 15, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Neeley was born in Manchester, TN, and spent his career as a machinist for AFCO for 25 years. He loved to travel all over the United States and see new places. Mr. Neeley also enjoyed deep sea fishing. He took pride in his land and always kept everything in pristine condition.

Mr. Neeley was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Love Neeley.

Mr. Neeley is survived by his wife of 45 years Barbara Neeley; sons, William Layne Neeley, Jr. (Pam), Terry Neeley (Becky), Ricky Neeley, and Tony Fite; daughters, Regina Renee McCart (Clarence), Sherry Neeley, and Patty Lowe; grandchildren, Crystal Hill, Jason and Justin McCart, Terry Jr., Jessica, Kimberly, Ashley, Toby, and Brittany; several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Neeley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com