Mr. William Herbert Morrison, age 85, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Friday, September 2, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Morrison was born in Baxter, TN, to his late parents George Theodore Morrison and Amy Lou Nunley Morrison. He was a brick mason for some of his career, along with many other jobs he did throughout his life. He was dearly loved by his neighbors and was into farming and livestock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Todd; son-in-law, Jeff Jernigan.

Mr. Morrison is survived by his wife, Naomi Vickers Morrison; daughters, Cindy (James) Ferrell and Lisa (Keith) Henderson; grandchildren, Julie (Barry) Mori, Shawna (Matt) Williams, Chad Jernigan (Amanda Payne), Kyle Jernigan; great grandchildren, Alex (Austin) Jones, Blaine Schreck, Lianna Williams, Brin Williams, Briley Jernigan, Braylon Jernigan, Brayden and Cooper Payne; great great grandchild, Annsley Jones.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, September 5, 2022, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm with Bro. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morrison family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com