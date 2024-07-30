Connect with us

William Henry Bohanan

Mr. William Henry Bohanan, age 75, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Monday, July 29, 2024, in Manchester.

Mr. Bohanan was born in Lincoln Co, TN to his late parents Larry J Bohanan and Irene Wiggs. He worked as a car mechanic for most of his life and enjoyed working on cars. Mr. Bohanan also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He and his wife, Loretta, were members of Bible Church in Manchester.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Ernest, Larry, GW, Horace, Betty, Pearl, Pauline, and Joyce.

Mr. Bohanana is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta Bohanan; son, William Timothy (Samantha) Bohanan; grandchildren, Adam and James Bohanan, Ryan Lowe; great grandchildren, Dylan and Levi Lowe.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2024, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ragsdale Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bohanan family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

