William Douglas “Doug” Ervin II, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023 in Nashville, TN. He was 53 years old. Doug was a 1988 graduate of Tullahoma High School and voted “Wittiest Boy” of his senior class. Those who knew him can attest that his sense of humor and infectious laugh was his most defining characteristic. He brought so much enjoyment to everyone with his hilarious story-telling and sharp memory. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Doug spent his entire career in Sales in the large outdoor sign industry. Doug loved his family and took extra care with his elders, spending countless hours transporting them to appointments, helping them in their gardens, and doing all manner of odd jobs around their homes. A gifted amateur chef, Doug often shared his delicious creations with his family and friends. He was an avid cyclist, riding the beautiful backroads around Tullahoma and Moore County. But more than anything, he loved dogs, treating each one with kindness and boundless enthusiasm for treats and playtime. He is preceded in death by his father, William Douglas “Buddy” Ervin. He is survived by his mother, Martha Farrar Ervin, of Tullahoma and his favorite pet, Zoe. He is also survived by his sister, Stephanie Ervin Szalkowski, her husband, Mike Szalkowski, and his niece, Tessa Szalkowski, all of Atlanta, GA. His aunt, Mary Farrar of Birmingham, also shares in our grief as well as his many other family and friends. Visitation with the family will be hosted at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 10:00am to Noon. An interment of ashes will be performed at Rose Bank Cemetery in Flat Creek, TN immediately following visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doug’s name to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, C/O the City of Tullahoma, PO Box 807, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.