William Donald Sanders

William Donald Sanders of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the age of 76.  Funeral Services are scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Powell Cemetery in Raus.  The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the funeral time.

Mr. Sanders was born in Bedford County, the son of the late Joe Everette and Lucille Nelson Sanders.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Curtis Sanders and sister, Frances Marie Moore.

Mr. Sanders is survived by brothers, James Edward Sanders of Tullahoma, Ray Sanders of Shelbyville and Jim Dale Sanders of Tullahoma and sister, Helen Vaughn (Floyd Wayne) of Lynchburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

