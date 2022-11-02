William Brent Fugate of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.

Brent, a native of Hammond, IN was the son of the late William and Mary Scott Fugate. He was a U S Navy veteran serving in the Gulf War. After the Navy he returned to Tullahoma and after many years retired from the AEDC Steam Plant. He then became the Vice-President of FISA Corp. He was of owner of the Fugate Martial Art Center in Tullahoma and was very involved with martial arts for over forty years. He earned many martial arts certificates for his accomplishments. He was a devout Christian and a member of the First Assembly of God of Tullahoma. Brent was a natural leader and a role model for many. He was very involved with his community. In the last few years he as fought a brave battle with ALS.

Brent is survived by his wife, Mari Fugate of Tullahoma; daughter, Julia Maki Weeden of Murfreesboro; brother, Teddy Fugate of Tullahoma; sisters, Beverly Legereit of Metropolis, IL and Linda Prater of Tullahoma; aunt, Joann Horton of Hillsboro; uncle, Andy Manning of Tampa and several cousins.

