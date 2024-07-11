Mr. William “Billy” Thomas, age 66, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Winchester, TN.

Billy was born in Shelby County, TN, to his late parents, Jack Thomas and Juanita Stanley Thomas. He was affiliated with the bail bonding business and owned and operated City Bonding in Manchester for 25 plus years. He was of the Baptist faith. In his free time, Billy enjoyed spending time on Tims Ford Lake with family and friends, golfing, traveling, Nashville Predators Hockey, and University of TN football. He loved supporting local school athletics by attending many softball, baseball, football, and basketball games. Billy also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Malinda Thomas and niece, Chrystal Good.

Billy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gina Brasfield Thomas; daughter, Hope (Ryan) Barker; brother-in-law, Duane (Leslie) Brasfield; grandchildren, Liam Barker, Reid Barker, and Kane Barker; nephew, Joe Lee (Crystal) Good; very close cousins, Pam and Gene Campbell and Bobbi Gilley; two aunts, Joanne Peppers and Roberta Henderson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dusty Elam Foundation, Sportsman and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, or First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.