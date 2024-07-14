Will it ever rain? Coffee County is in moderate drought conditions

This according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Neighboring Bedford County has portions in severe drought.
Ways of computing Drought Monitor statistics
Statistics are calculated weekly for the U.S. Drought Monitor by two different methods that referred to as “cumulative,” which is how it was done from the beginning, or “categorical,” meaning one category is reported on at a time. Below is an explanation of each method.
Absolute Values Cumulative Statistics Categorical Statistics Area, Absolute Sq miles in drought Reports areas from D0 through D0-4 Reports areas one drought category at a time Area, Proportional % of area Reports areas from D0 through D0-4 Reports areas one drought category at a time Population, Absolute People in drought Reports population from D0 through D0-4 Reports population one drought category at a time Population, Proportional % of people (in area) Reports population from D0 through D0-4 Reports population one drought category at a time