News

Will it ever rain? Coffee County is in moderate drought conditions

Published

This according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Neighboring Bedford County has portions in severe drought.

Ways of computing Drought Monitor statistics

Statistics are calculated weekly for the U.S. Drought Monitor by two different methods that referred to as “cumulative,” which is how it was done from the beginning, or “categorical,” meaning one category is reported on at a time. Below is an explanation of each method.

 Absolute ValuesCumulative StatisticsCategorical Statistics
Area, AbsoluteSq miles in droughtReports areas from D0 through D0-4Reports areas one drought category at a time
Area, Proportional% of areaReports areas from D0 through D0-4Reports areas one drought category at a time
Population, AbsolutePeople in droughtReports population from D0 through D0-4Reports population one drought category at a time
Population, Proportional% of people (in area)Reports population from D0 through D0-4Reports population one drought category at a time

