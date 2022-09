Westwood Lady Rocket volleyball got a 2-0 sweep at Cascade Monday afternoon, winning 25-18 and 25-23. That followed a JV win: 25-19, 24-26 and 15-8.

The Lady Rocket soccer team wasn’t as fortunate, falling 7-0 to Cascade. Westwood managed just one shot on goal – coming from Abigail Bellamy. Starting goalkeeper Mia Jernigan racked up 18 saves in the loss.